The CDC urges vaccine recipients to get second shot on time

Health experts say two doses of the vaccine are needed to be effective

(CNN) About 329-thousand doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine have been administered in the state, and health experts say it’s important to remember that two doses of those vaccines are needed in order for them to be effective.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) urges vaccine recipients to get that second dose on time.

Mandy Gaither has more.