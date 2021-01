COVID-19 vaccination locations currently accepting walk-in appointments

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health is accepting a limited number of walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to Prisma Health, the following locations are accepting a limited number of walk-ins to receive their first dose of the vaccine:

Prisma Health Drive-Thru Vaccination Site in Columbia, SC- 22 National Guard Rd., Columbia, SC 29201 (Gamecock Park near UofSC Williams Brice Stadium) Open Monday–Saturday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Limited assistance for individuals 70+ without computer and/or without smart phone access; requires waiting in line.

Prisma Health Vaccination Site in Greenville, SC- 1 Kmart Plaza, Greenville, SC 29605 (near Greenville Memorial Hospital). Located inside the former Kmart building Open Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Limited assistance for individuals 70+ without computer and/or without smart phone access; requires waiting in line.



Prisma Health has a list of locations accepting walk-ins that it will continue to update on its website. That list can be found at prismahealth.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/prisma-health-vaccination-sites.