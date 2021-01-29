DHEC: 3,112 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 37 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 3,112 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 37 additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 390,977 with 6,271 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 12,443 test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 25%.

According to the department, 362,789 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in South Carolina so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.