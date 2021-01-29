DHEC confirms first child death from COVID-19 related condition

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports a teenager died this week from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, a rare health condition that occurs in some children and teenagers who have contracted COVID-19, or been in contact with someone infected with the virus.

Officials say the 17-year-old in the Upstate region died on Wednesday.

According to officials, this is the first death in the state related to MIS-C reported to DHEC. Officials report at least 42 cases of MIS-C have been reported among children in South Carolina, and say that the vast majority of children affected by this recover.

Officials also remind the public to keep up with preventative measures in order to reduce the rate of infection and subsequent complications across the state.

“With the number of cases of COVID-19 we’re seeing in our state, we must be prepared for the unfortunate possibility of more children being affected by MIS-C,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director. “We continue to remind South Carolinians that COVID-19 is spreading in our communities at a high rate and it is vital that we all take the steps we know to protect us all from this deadly disease: wear a mask, stay six feet away from others, wash your hands frequently, and avoid crowds. And when your time comes, get vaccinated.”

Click here for more information about MIS-C.