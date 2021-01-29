President Biden wants to move forward with stimulus talks

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– About 1.3 million Americans submitted first-time jobless claims last week. Roughly 847,000 are seeking unemployment benefits.

President Joe Biden is trying to help job seekers with executive orders and a stimulus package. The White House, including the president himself, has had discussions with Republicans in search of a path forward. On Friday, the president’s press secretary announced Joe Biden wants to take his plan to the American people.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says he thinks what the economy needs most is for everyone to get vaccinated. According to the White House, President Biden’s stimulus bill contains billions of dollars to help states with that process.