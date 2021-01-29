Toyota overtakes VW as world’s best-selling automaker in 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Toyota has overtaken Volkswagen as the world’s best-selling automaker. According to figures released on Thursday, Toyota sold 9.5 million vehicles around the world in 2020. That’s compared with the 9.3 million vehicles delivered last year by Volkswagen.

Over the last year, the pandemic wiped out sales and disrupted supply chains across the auto industry. Toyota deliveries fell more than 11% in 2020, compared to the previous year, while Volkswagen suffered a drop of more than 15%.

Carmakers are now facing a critical shortage of semi-conductors that threatens to slow production.