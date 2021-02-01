CDC issues guidelines to safely enjoy the Super Bowl this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As the Super Bowl kicks off this Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing new pandemic-related guidance for the big game to keep people safe. Officials say the safest way to watch the game is at home with the people you live with.

If you are going to the game or a watch party, the guidance says to use noisemakers instead of cheering, arrive early to avoid crowds and use touchless payment methods.

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on February 7.