Chick-fil-A manager steps in to speed up vaccination site in Mount Pleasant

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If anyone knows how to navigate a long drive-thru lane, it’s Chick-fil-A!

Hundreds of people had been waiting in line for hours at a vaccine location in Mount Pleasant, that’s when Mayor Will Haynie called in Chick-Fil-A manager Jerry Walkowiak. Walkowiak diagnosed the problem and added additional volunteers to check-in people. He turned the traffic jam into a smooth operation with a wait time of just 15 minutes. More than 1,000 people received the vaccine that first day.