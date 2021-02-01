Community honors SC veteran with drive-by parade for his 100th birthday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A South Carolina veteran recently celebrated his 100th birthday. Over the weekend, the community honored Mr. George Alexander with a drive-by parade past his house near Lake Wateree. Mr. Alexander makes up a very small percentage of people in the U.S., serving in WWII, Korea and Vietnam as a Marine. Even fewer people have reached the age of 100.

The Old Glory Quilters of Rock Hill also had the honor of awarding him a quilt of valor.