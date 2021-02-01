DHEC: 2,130 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 210 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 2,130 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 210 additional deaths in South Carolina. This makes the total number of confirmed cases in the state 398,892 with 6,564 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 9,870 test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 21.6%.

According to the department, 418,670 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.