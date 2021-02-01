DHEC: COVID-19 variant originally discovered in U.K., found in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This weekend, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced a case of the U.K variant of COVID-19 was discovered in South Carolina.

On Monday, the agency revealed some additional details about that case. According to the agency, one case of the U.K. variant was discovered in an adult in the Lowcountry. Officials say, so far, the U.K. variant has been found in 32 states.

Last week, the agency reported two cases of the South African variant in South Carolina. Experts say the variants spread easier and quicker from person to person.