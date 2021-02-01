Highway Patrol asking for information about fatal hit and run on SC 151

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information regarding a fatal hit and run collision that occurred on January 16. At approximately 8:50 p.m., officials say an unknown vehicle was traveling north on SC 151, near Santee Drive in Darlington County, when it struck and killed a pedestrian. Investigators say the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

According to investigators, the make and model of the vehicle is unknown, but it may have damage to the front end and hood area.

If you have any information related to this incident, call Highway patrol at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at 554111.com.