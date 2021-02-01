Prisma Health administers its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health announced that it delivered its 100,000th dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday. Prisma says they have administered the most Pfizer vaccines in the state, nearly 30% of the 341,250 delivered to the state.

“Last week, South Carolina was recognized as one of the top 10 states in the country for using its available supply of vaccine. This was accomplished by working in close collaboration with our elected officials, health agencies and many other community partners,” said Mark O’Halla, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prisma Health. “I am extremely proud of our entire team in vaccinating as many people as possible as quickly as possible.”

Governor Henry McMaster tweeted his congratulations to Prisma Health on accomplishing the feat, but still says there is more work to do.

Proud to join @theprismahealth as they administered their 100,000 vaccine. Our top priority is simple – get shots in the arms of our most vulnerable South Carolinians as quickly as possible. While I am very proud of this achievement, there is still much more to do. pic.twitter.com/MwgzQM5AsS — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) February 1, 2021

Prisma Health also announced new developments in their efforts to continue to put shots in the arms of South Carolinians. Officials say a new vaccination site will open Monday in Laurens County, replacing the Laurens County Hospital location.

Officials also say the state is expected to receive an additional weekly allotment of 10,000 Moderna vaccines, bumping up the state’s total to 72,000 per week. “This is welcome news, but we do not yet know how this affects Prisma Health’s weekly allotment, as we currently only receive the Pfizer vaccine,” said Dr. Richard “Rick” Scott, Prisma Health chief clinical officer in the Midlands and co-chair of the Prisma Health Vaccine Task Force. “We want to reassure the community of our commitment to administer as many shots in the arms of those who are currently eligible. While this is a national vaccine supply problem, not just a problem for Prisma Health or South Carolina, we are optimistic that vaccine supplies will increase in the coming months.”

Prisma Health announced that is now using its patient portal to schedule vaccine appointments. Appointments already made through the CDC’s platform will automatically be transferred to the new system, but new appointments must be scheduled at mychart.prismahealth.org. You can also receive scheduling assistance by calling 1-833-2PRISMA.

Prisma will receive its first mobile vaccination van at the end of the week, and will utilize it to bring vaccines into rural communities. “We are committed to an equitable and fair distribution of our vaccines, including through our mobile van program, one-on-one telephone assistance for those without computer access and by offering limited walk-in appointments for as long as daily supplies allow at the several of our vaccination sites,” said Dr. Saria Saccocio, Prisma Health chief medical officer for Ambulatory Services and co-chair of the Prisma Health Vaccine Task Force.

For the latest information on the coronavirus vaccine, including an updated list of vaccination sites accepting walk-in appointments, visit prismahealth.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine.