SCHP: Driver dies after vehicle hits tree on Flora Drive in Richland

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died after a vehicle hit a tree on Saturday.

Troopers say it happened on Flora Drive near Trader Mill Road around 1:50 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2017 Nissan Altima went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Officials say the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim as Highway Patrol continues to investigate the collision.