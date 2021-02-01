Sumter police looking for missing elderly man from Poulas Street

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter Police Department needs your help to find a missing elderly man.

Authorities say Louis Ramsey, 81, of Poulas Street, was last seen leaving his home at about 3 p.m. Sunday driving a dark green Chevrolet Silverado with S.C. license tag QFN 658.

Police say he is 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 150 lbs.

According to investigators, he may have been headed toward the Hartsville area. Family members said he has gotten lost in the past.

If you have seen him, please call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.