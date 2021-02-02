DHEC: 1,554 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 32 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 1,554 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 32 new deaths in South Carolina. This makes the state’s total number of cases 400,472 with 6,599 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 25,112 test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 8.8%.

According to the department, 439,888 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Palmetto State so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.