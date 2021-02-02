FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded while serving arrest warrant in Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. (WOLO, AP) – The FBI confirmed Tuesday morning that two agent were killed and three were wounded while serving an arrest warrant in Florida.

The suspect is also dead, according to the FBI.

The agents were serving a federal search warrant in a case involving violent crimes against children.

Authorities said the shootings involved a suspect barricaded inside a home. Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the neighborhood in Sunrise, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

More officers have gathered outside a hospital where victims were taken.

Sunrise police told neighbors to stay inside their homes.