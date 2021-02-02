South Carolina’s oldest resident receives her first COVID-19 vaccination at age 111

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– At 111 years old, Maria Aulenbacher is South Carolina’s oldest resident, and now she is among the latest residents to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Aulenbacher, along with her daughter and son-in-law, got her coronavirus vaccine from Prisma Health on Tuesday.

“I’m just happy to have this opportunity to help keep healthy and keep everyone around me healthy,” said Aulenbacher, who flashed a thumbs up after getting the vaccine last week at Prisma Health’s mass-vaccination site in Greenville. “I can’t wait until I can hug my great grandson again. I look forward to our family safely all being together. I have missed hugging my great grandson, Alex.”

Aulenbacher spent most of her life living in Germany, before she moved to the Upstate a decade ago to live with her daughter.

Health officials are calling Aulenbacher a hero, being an example and encouraging others to get vaccinated as well.

“This wise woman is setting the example for all of us. I hope everyone will follow her lead and roll up their sleeves to get their own shots when eligible,” said Dr. Saria Saccocio, Prisma Health chief medical officer for ambulatory services and co-chair of the system’s vaccine task force.