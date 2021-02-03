A.C. Flora’s Banks Pope signs PWO offer from Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. — He grew up playing football in his backyard wearing a Clemson jersey, now Banks Pope gets to wear it for real next season at Memorial Stadium

The A.C. Flora tight end officially signed his preferred walk-on offer from Clemson, realizing a dream he’s been chasing his whole life.

WATCH: Here's @eriqrice12 on what it means to him to wear the Garnet and Black, and @BanksPope1 says the hatred has already started between these two @ACFloraFootball teammates heading to Clemson and South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/WKI3RM0Kob — Cam Gaskins (@CamGaskinsTV) February 3, 2021

Pope was originally committed to App State before flipping last December after getting an offer from Clemson as a PWO. He was reminded by Dabo Swinney that Hunter Renfrow was also committed to App State before deciding to join the Tigers as a PWO.

He’ll now be rivals with former teammate Eriq Rice, who also signed this morning to be a PWO at South Carolina. He says the “friendly hatred” between the two as already started, and he can’t wait to line up across from Rice at Williams-Brice Stadium in November.

In addition to App State, Pope also had offers from Coastal Carolina, Charlotte, and Akron.