AP: Senate panel OKs military doctor tapped to lead health dept.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina Senate committee has approved the retired military doctor tapped to direct the state’s beleaguered health and environmental agency. Dr. Edward Simmer still needs confirmation from the full Senate before he can take the reins. Simmer previously oversaw civilian health insurance for the military and ran the the Naval hospital in Beaufort. The board of the Department of Health and Environmental Control chose him out of 83 candidates in December. He’ll take the lead on the agency’s coronavirus pandemic response while juggling other public health and environmental regulation duties if confirmed as director. His confirmation vote could come by the end of this week.