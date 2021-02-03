DHEC: 1,762 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 64 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 1,762 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 64 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 402,361 with 6,663 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 15,289 test results from the latest testing period which produced a percent positive rate of 16.1%.

According to the department, 439,888 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in South Carolina so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.