More than 2.8 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since beginning of pandemic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As of January 28, more than 2.8 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there was a 12% increase in child cases over the last two weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most children with COVID-19 have mild symptoms or have no symptoms at all. The agency says some children can get severely ill from the virus, and may even require hospitalization or intensive care.