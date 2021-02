Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin announces he will not seek re-election

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a press conference held Thursday afternoon, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin announced that he will not seek a fourth term in office. Mayor Benjamin will serve the remainder of his term which will end on December 31 of this year.

Mayor Benjamin noted that he wants to focus on building his family and growing his law practice.

Benjamin was elected in 2010 and became Columbia’s first Black mayor.