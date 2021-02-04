Consumer News: New ice cream flavors, the next round of Jeopardy guest hosts and more!

CNN– American Airlines will send furlough notices to 13,000 workers as a second round of federal payroll aid is set to expire April 1. American’s CEO partially blamed new restrictions on international travel. The airline says it plans to work with union leaders to get Congress to extend the payroll aid through September.

You can now recover deleted content on Instagram using a new feature. Instagram says the new features applies to photos, videos and stories. It was introduced at the request of users. Instagram says it has also added protections to keep hackers from deleting posts.

Looking to try some new ice cream flavors? Who isn’t? Ben & Jerry’s is releasing seven new flavors. Everything from salted caramel brownie, to strawberry topped tart, caramel cookie dough and even one flavor called whiskey biz. There is also a sweet topping. Each pint is finished with a layer of chocolate ganash and chunks of candy. If you’re hungry, the new flavors are in participating stores now.

A new round of guest hosts have been announced for Jeopardy. Journalist Anderson Cooper along with Dr. Oz, Morning Anchor Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. All ten guest hosts have already been selected, but more are expected to be announced. Right now, Jeopardy winner Ken Jennings is guest hosting. You can see Jeopardy weeknights here on ABC Columbia at 7:30 p.m.