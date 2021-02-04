DHEC: 1,649 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 75 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 1,649 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 75 additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 403,928 with 6,730 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 23,653 test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 10.1%.

According to the department, 440,823 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state so far.