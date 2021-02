Poll shows roughly one out of four people plan to avoid a COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new poll shows about a quarter of people in the United States plan to avoid a COVID-19 vaccine if possible. The poll is from Monmouth University and is based on calls to more than 800 adults in late January.

The head of the school’s polling institute says partisanship is the biggest factor. 42% percent of Republicans said they’d avoid the vaccine compared to 10% of Democrats.