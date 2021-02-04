Prisma Health launching new program that allows people to receive organ transplants closer to home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Thursday, Prisma Health announced a new program that will allow those who need kidney transplants to have the procedure without leaving town. According to Prisma, in 2019 30% of all kidney transplant patients had to leave the state. Officials say that while they are starting with kidneys, Prisma will also move on to other organ transplants such as the liver and pancreas based on demand.

The hospital group says beginning later this year the procedure will be available both here in the Midlands and in the Upstate.

“Prisma Health was created to improve the health and well-being of our communities and to deliver high-quality, affordable and accessible health care to the citizens of South Carolina,” said Mark O’Halla, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prisma Health. “This is an example of a new service that we can provide due to the scale and expertise that Prisma Health offers to our patients, the communities we serve, and to the state of South Carolina. This program will help us care for these vulnerable patients who deserve to have needed, complex services provided close to home.”

Officials say there were 277 kidney transplants in South Carolina in 2019.