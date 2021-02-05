DHEC: 2,745 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 54 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 2,745 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 54 additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This makes the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina 408,787 with 6,770 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 64,042 test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 11.2%. DHEC says 26,834 of these results come from Luxor Scientific in Greenville and are from December 22, 2020-January 16, 2021. DHEC says these results are reflected in the totals.

According to the department, 483,506 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in South Carolina so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.