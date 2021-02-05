DHEC: Nearly 500,000 coronavirus vaccine doses administered in SC so far

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says nearly 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far.

At a press briefing Friday afternoon, DHEC officials say the state is 30% of the way through phase 1a. They also added that now is not the time to move teachers to the head of the line saying to do so would cancel appointments for those at greater risk.

To find a coronavirus vaccination location near you and for information on how to schedule an appointment, visit Prisma’s website.