ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one driver was killed after a vehicle collision early Friday morning.

Troopers say it happened at approximately 3:10 a.m., on Old Elloree Road near Herman Drive.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse ran off the road to the left, hit a culvert, then struck a utility pole.

Authorities say the vehicle then went airborne and overturned.

Highway Patrol says the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected.

Troopers are investigating this incident and the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.