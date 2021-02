UofSC invites you to join students in voting for the best Super Bowl commercials of 2021

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some students from the University of South Carolina will be watching the Super Bowl for a different reason this Sunday, the commercials! For the 18th year in a row, students will be voting on the best super bowl commercials, and you can join in too.

You can use the #UofSCAdPoll and weigh in. The winner of the famous “Cocky Award” will be announced Wednesday.