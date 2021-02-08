Beamer Adds Five Analysts to Football Program

University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has hired five full-time analysts who will assist in the football program, it was announced today. Former Gamecock linebacker Shaq Wilson heads up the quintet that also includes Nick Coleman, Ahmad Smith, Lonnie Teasley and Stanton Weber. Coleman and Teasley will work on the offensive side of the ball, while Wilson and Smith will work as defensive analysts. Weber is the special teams analyst.

—–

Shaq Wilson, who has been part of the Gamecock football program for 10 years, returns to his alma mater as a defensive analyst after spending the past three years at Tennessee, working as an assistant director of football sports performance.

Wilson had previously held off-field roles for five seasons with the Gamecocks. Following his playing career, he worked as a graduate assistant in 2013 before moving into a full-time role as the quality control coordinator for the defense in 2014. He later held the titles of assistant director for recruiting (2016), then as the assistant director of football player personnel (2017).

Originally from Jacksonville, Fla., Wilson is a 2012 South Carolina graduate who earned a degree in African-American/Black Studies. He was a four-year letterwinner as a linebacker (2008-09, 2011-12) for the Gamecocks and served as a team captain as a senior.

—

Offensive analyst Nick Coleman comes to Columbia from Northeast Mississippi Community College where he served as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator in 2020. That came on the heels of a two-year stint at Murray State University where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In 2018, the Racers averaged 34.3 points per game in Ohio Valley Conference play. Under his tutelage, quarterback Drew Anderson was a second-team all-conference selection and went on to play professionally with the Arizona Cardinals.

Prior to his time at MSU, Coleman worked as the quarterbacks coach and pass-game coordinator at Tennessee Tech in 2017. Tech posted the third-ranked passing offense in the OVC during his stint with the Golden Eagles.

Coleman spent three seasons (2014-16) as offensive coordinator at Itawamba C.C. where the Indians led the conference in total offense (563 ypg), passing offense (393 ypg) and passing touchdowns (29) in his final campaign. He molded three quarterbacks that signed NCAA Division I scholarships in as many seasons with the Indians.

Coleman’s first full-time position came at Faulkner University, an NAIA school in Alabama, where he was the quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator in 2011 and the offensive coordinator in 2012 and ’13. The Eagles were ranked for the first time ever in 2012. In 2013, Faulkner led the NAIA in total offense (590 ypg), passing offense (421 ypg) and passing touchdowns (29), and reached the NAIA playoffs for the first time after winning the MSC West Division title.

A native of Decaturville, Tenn., Coleman began his coaching career as an offensive GA at his alma mater, Middle Tennessee State, in 2010. The Blue Raiders played in the GoDaddy.com Bowl that season.

Coleman was a quarterback at Middle Tennessee State from 2006-09. The Blue Raiders won a program-record 10 games during his senior year, including a win in the New Orleans Bowl. He holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from MTSU.

He and his wife, Kelly, have two children, Eli and Sophie.

—–

Ahmad Smith joins the staff as a defensive analyst after spending the last three seasons at Western Kentucky, including the last two as a defensive graduate assistant where he worked directly with the nickelback group.

In his first season at WKU in 2018, Smith was an offensive graduate assistant who worked primarily with the running backs.

Smith came to Western Kentucky after one season at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology where he was on the coaching staff as defensive line coach for 2017 season.

Smith spent the 2016 season as assistant coach and academic support services graduate assistant at Indiana State. Additionally, Smith coached defensive backs and was responsible for creating scouting reports for the Sycamore defensive unit. His efforts included assisting with on-campus recruiting and coordinating the scout team offense and special teams during practice.

In the academic support services role, Smith coordinated the student-athlete mentor program for all incoming and transfer student-athletes. He monitored academic progress and met with at-risk student athletes to help their continued development in the classroom.

Previously, Smith coached outside linebackers as a student assistant coach during the 2015 season. He also played two seasons at Indiana State as a defensive end and linebacker, earning Missouri Valley Academic Honors in 2013.

Smith owns two degrees from Indiana State, a bachelor’s in business management in 2015 and a Master’s in Coaching Education in 2017. He also holds a Master’s degree from Western Kentucky in Organizational Leadership in 2020.

—

Lonnie Teasley joins the Gamecock football staff as an offensive analyst after spending the past two years as the offensive line coach at North Carolina Central University.

Prior to that, Teasley worked as the offensive line coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (2018) and Tennessee Tech University (2017). He also has NFL experience, having worked for two seasons (2015-16) with the Baltimore Ravens, assisting the offensive line coach. He also was an assistant offensive line coach at Temple University for the 2014 campaign.

Teasley coached for three years in the MEAC as an assistant coach and graduate assistant at Delaware State University, leading the linebackers (2013) and tight ends (2011-12). He started his coaching career at Brunswick (Ga.) High School as defensive line coach for three seasons (2008-10).

Teasley played as an offensive lineman at Hofstra University and Winston-Salem State University, graduating from WSSU in 2008.

—

Stanton Weber comes to Carolina as a special teams analyst after spending the past four seasons on the football staff at his alma mater, Kansas State. A former wide receiver and special teams standout for the Wildcats, Weber spent his first two years (2017-18) on staff as an offensive graduate assistant, and the past two seasons (2019-20) in a full-time role as the special teams quality control coach.

In 2020, K-State blocked the first punt of the game in each of the first three contests and led the country with three blocked punts. In the rivalry game against Kansas, the Wildcats returned four punts for over 40 yards, including a pair of touchdowns. In that game, they set the school record for highest punt return average and most touchdowns scored in a game. K-State finished the season ranked second in the NCAA in punt return average at 22.1 yards per return.

In Weber’s first season working with the special teams, the Wildcats broke the single-season record for kickoff-return average (29.5) thanks to a school-record tying four touchdowns, including three from All-American Joshua Youngblood. The Wildcats also had a punt-return score, marking 13th time in school history K-State returned both a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown.

Weber, a team captain as a senior in 2015, played in 46 career games and ended with 19 special teams tackles. He helped the Wildcats accumulate a 34-18 record, earn a Big 12 Championship in 2012 and advance to four-straight bowl games. He also excelled in the classroom as he was a three-time First Team Academic All-Big 12 performer who was nominated with a 4.0 GPA all three times.

Following graduation, Weber worked one year for KPMG as an audit associate but returned to Manhattan to get into coaching. He has obtained two accounting degrees from K-State, earning his bachelor’s degree in 2015 and a master’s in 2016, along with an MBA in 2019.

Weber’s father, Stan, was a quarterback for the Wildcats from 1980-84, and is the current K-State radio analyst.