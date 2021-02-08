DHEC: 1,510 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 34 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 1,510 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 414,573 with 6,881 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 31,266 molecular test results statewide from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 7%.

According to the department, 513,836 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.