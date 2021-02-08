DHEC says it will be several months before all who want it receive the COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it will be several months before enough vaccines are available for everyone who wants a shot. Dr. Michael Kacka says they are aware of the political back-and-forth over getting the teachers the vaccine. He says phases and distribution plans are different from state to state.

Dr. Kacka also says that even those who have had the vaccine should quarantine if they come into contact with someone with the virus, while scientists are still trying to figure out if vaccinated people can spread the virus to others.