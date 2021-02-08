Prisma Health halting walk-in vaccinations for the rest of the week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released Monday, Prisma Health announced that they will no longer be accepting walk-ins at their COVID-19 vaccination sites this week.

A spokespoerson for Prisma Health says the decision was based off two factors. Prisma says the schedule for their vaccines to be delivered changed from Mondays and Tuesdays to being distributed over several days. Additionally, Prisma says they experienced a large volume of those aged 65-69 who showed up to be vaccinated on Monday.

Officials say those due for a second vaccine, but have not made an appointment should do that now. Prisma says they will open up second-dose appointments as the supply increases.

Coronavirus vaccine appointments can be scheduled through the Prisma Health MyChart portal.