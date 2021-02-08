Springdale Police invite you to wear pink and purple this week to honor the life of Faye Swetlik

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This week marks one year since 6-year-old Faye Swetlick vanished from her family’s home in Springdale. Her body was found days later.

This week, Swetlick’s family and the Town of Springdale Police Department are asking people to honor her memory with “A Week of Faye Days.”

They are asking people to wear pink and purple, which were Faye’s favorite colors, and to randomly and spontaneously show kindness to others.

Springdale Police also invite you to share your “Faye Day” moments with the #haveafayeday. You can also send your photos to Sandy Harrelson at sharrelson@springdalesc.com. Springdale Police say they will compile a slideshow of the photos to honor the life of Faye.