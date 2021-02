Amy Cofield removed as director of the State Accident Fund, under investigation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday, Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order removing the director of the State Accident Fund. According to the Office of the Governor, Amy Cofield is accused of awarding a state contract to a company that her husband works for.

The governor has also formally requested that the state inspector general investigate the allegation.

Cofield was appointed to the position in January 2019.