KCSO: Teen arrested, charged with several armed robberies Monday morning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a teen accussed of several robberies on Monday morning. Deputies say they responded to an armed robbery at an apartment complex. Authorities say they were able to identify and stop the suspect vehicle before the suspect fled on foot. Deputies say 17-year-old Seantrell Davis-Warren through firearms on the ground as he was running, but they were all found by a K-9 after Davis-Warren was apprehended.

Authorities say Davis-Warren is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center and has been charged with three counts of armed robbery, three counts of kidnapping, three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, burglary 1st, unlawful carry of a firearm possession of Xanax. Officials say other charges are pending.