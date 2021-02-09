MUSC says it is experiencing a vaccine shortage

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Medical University of South Carolina answered questions from the public about their current vaccination process on Tuesday. Much like medical facilities here in the Midlands, MUSC says it is also experiencing supply shortages when it comes to the vaccine.

On Monday, the hospital system announced it is delaying appointments until it can build up its supply. In total, MUSC announced more than 8,000 appointments had to be rescheduled.