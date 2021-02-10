Man found shot inside a vehicle on Omarest Drive identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the man found shot inside the vehicle on Omarest Drive on Monday.

Coroner Naida Rutherford says Christopher Ron-Mashaw Brown, 35, died at the hospital from his injuries.

Authorities say after 3 a.m. on Monday, they responded to the 1400 block of Longcreek Drive in reference to a shots fired call.

According to investigators, as they were searching the area, they were notified of a vehicle crash on Omarest Drive, and found Brown with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Deputies say he was later rushed to the hospital where he later died.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.