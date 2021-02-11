LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who shot a woman multiple times, then turned the gun on himself on Wednesday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Raymond Metze, 28, died at a hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lexington County deputies say Metze abducted a woman, with whom he shares a child with and had previously been in a relationship with her, from a medical office on Wednesday morning.

Officials say he forced her to drive to the woods at the end of Adams Terrace Court in Dixiana.

According to investigators, Metze then shot her multiple times, before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities say the victim was able to make it to a nearby home to ask for help, and she was taken to a hospital, where she is expected to fully recover.

This case remains under investigation.