DHEC: Fed. government warns of possible vaccine shipping delays in the southeast due to severe weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the federal government has made them aware that some southeastern states could experience a delay in COVID-19 vaccine shipments due to severe weather over the next few days. Authorities say severe weather has the potential to impact the FedEx facility in Memphis and the UPS facility in Louisville.

DHEC says most hospitals in the state receive their vaccine doses from the federal goverment, and DHEC has no control over shipping delays.

Officials say South Carolina will continue to receive its allotted vaccines, but delays may force some appointments to be rescheduled.

DHEC urges all vaccine providers to provide the shots by appointment only, and avoid walk-in appointments in order to limit the need for appointments to be rescheduled.

The latest coronavirus vaccine information can be found at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine.