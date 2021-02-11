Red Cross in need of donations to hold blood drive

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The American Red Cross is hoping you can take a little time out to roll up your sleeves and give the gift of life.

The organization says the need for blood donations is up, and for that reason they have create blood donation centers across the Midlands for the remainder of the month.

The Red Cross says they will also test for COVID-19 antibodies, that could potentially help those who are infected with and currently battling coronavirus. Organizers say if you donate, beside feeling good about doing something that can make a world of difference to people who desperately need it, you will get a $5 dollar Amazon gift card

