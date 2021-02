Study says 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths could have been prevented

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new report found that 40% of America’s COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented. The Lancet Commission on Public Policy and Health found that many people didn’t take the pandemic seriously at the beginning.

Officials say public health measures such as mask wearing and physical distancing could have saved lives. The commission also says America’s poor health system also contributed to deaths.