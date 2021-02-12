SCHP: One driver killed after multi-vehicle collision on US 378 in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one driver was killed after a multi-vehicle collision on Thursday.

Troopers say it happened on US 378 near US 76 at 9:15 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2000 Chevy Silverado lost control, ran off the road, crossed the raised cement median and sideswiped a 2016 Ford F-150.

Highway Patrol says the Silverado was then hit by a 2017 Ford F-550, which caused the Silverado’s tire to come off, cross the median and hit a 2019 Dodge Caravan.

Authorities say the driver of the Silverado was ejected and died, while the driver of the Ford F-550, who was wearing a seat belt, was injured and taken to a hospital.

According to troopers, the other two drivers were not injured and were also wearing seat belts.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

This incident remains under investigation.