You can name a cockroach after your ex this Valentine’s Day at the Greenville Zoo!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If love isn’t exactly in the air for you this Valentine’s Day, here’s a unique gift that could maybe offer up some revenge. The Greenville Zoo is letting people name a cockroach after someone you’d rather forget!

The zoo has some Madagascar hissing cockroaches, and for $15, not only will the roach get your ex’s name, but the zoo will announce the name on Facebook on Valentine’s Day!