Carson-Newman Uses Late Surge To Top Benedict

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. – The Carson-Newman Eagles outscored the Benedict Tigers 27-13 over the final six minutes of the game to take an 86-69 victory on Monday night.

Jayden Lockett scored a layup to cut the lead to 61-58 with 6:13 remaining. The Eagles scored the next four points from the free-throw line before Timothy Bing Jr. scored a layup with 3:47 to cut the lead to 68-62. Carson-Newman scored the next eight points on a pair of 3-pointers and two free throws for a 76-62 lead with 1:42 left.

Benedict falls to 3-1 on the season. Carson-Newman, a member of the South Atlantic Conference, improves to 11-5.

Bing led the Tigers with 15 points, while Jerome Bivins scored a season-high 13 points. Tajh Green added 12 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. The Eagles got a career-high 44 points from Tripp Davis.

The Tigers were held to a season-low 33.8 percent shooting (23-of-68). Carson-Newman shot 42.9 percent (24-of-56).

Benedict returns to action on Thursday with a road trip to take on Tuskegee. The Tigers then travel to Albany State for a pair of games on Saturday and Sunday.