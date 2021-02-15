Ex-NFL WR Vincent Jackson found dead in Florida at age 38

The Hillsborough County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office said Monday it is investigating the death of former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson.

The 38-year-old Jackson was found dead at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the Homewood Suites in Brandon Florida. Police said there were no apparent signs of trauma and the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

According to hotel staff, Jackson, who is a South Tampa resident, checked into the hotel on January 11, 2021, and had been staying in a room since that date.

Jackson’s family reported him missing on Wednesday and a formal report was filed Thursday but police found Jackson at the Homewood Suites on Friday. The missing persons case was canceled after Jackson’s well-being was checked.

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions.”

Jackson last played in the NFL in 2016 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team with which he spent the final five seasons of his career. He is ranked fourth in franchise history with 4,326 receiving yards and 10th with 268 receptions.

He played his first seven seasons with the Chargers, who selected him in the second round (61st overall) of the 2005 draft and is tied for eighth in franchise history for touchdown receptions (37) and is 10th in receiving yards (4,754).

Overall, he had 540 catches for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns and was selected to three Pro Bowls in his 12-season career.