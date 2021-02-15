Industry professionals attend the SC Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Just like many industries, tourism in South Carolina has taken a big hit due to the pandemic. Monday and Tuesday, hotels, restaurants and others with a stake in people coming to visit the Palmetto State are attending the South Carolina Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel. Governor Henry McMaster says it is critical that the state’s tourism industry bounces back in 2021.

According to the State Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism, tourism is a more than $20 billion a year industry in South Carolina.