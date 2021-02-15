Newberry Coroner identifies victim from fatal collision on Seibert Road Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Newberry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a fatal collision on Friday. The coroner says 51-year-old Daryl Messer died from his injuries after the wreck on Seibert Road, near Leisure Point Road at 11 p.m.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, Messer was driving too fast for conditions when he ran off the road, hit a ditch, overturned and was ejected from his vehicle. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt and the incident is under investigation.